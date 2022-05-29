Huddersfield Town travel to Wembley to face Nottingham Forest in the Championship play-off final this afternoon.

The Terriers successfully booked their place in the final, after beating Luton Town in the semi-final thanks to an emphatic Jordan Rhodes goal. Carlos Corberan’s side have been clinical in the final third in recent matches, finding the net eight times in their previous five Championship fixtures.

After beating Sheffield United in a nail-biting penalty shootout, Nottingham Forest could make a much-deserved return to the Premier League for the first time in 23 years. After starting the season off poorly, Forest eventually climbed up the table to finish in fourth place.

Huddersfield Town team news

Rolando Aarons continues to be unavailable, a plethora of injuries massively disrupting his time with the Terriers. Centre-back Matty Pearson will not feature after sustaining a serious knee injury during a training session last month.

Ryan Schofield injured his shoulder during an FA Cup clash against Burnley earlier in the year and has not appeared since. Alex Vallejo will also not be named in the squad after missing the majority of the season with a knee issue.

Full-back Ollie Turton’s involvement on Sunday is in question, picking up a knock during the first leg of the semi-final against Luton Town. Danny Ward also looks set to make a return after he was forced off in the second leg due to injury.

Predicted XI

Nicholls (GK)

Lees

Hogg

Colwill

Pipa

Holmes

Russell

O’Brien

Toffolo

Thomas

Ward

After finishing just above the relegation zone last season, Corberan has steadied the ship with great success, with his side on the verge of returning to the Premier League after a three year absence. With a squad made up of promising young talent and experienced Championship players, the former Leeds United coach has built a team with a togetherness that is hard to find amongst many squads.

Sorba Thomas and Jonathan Russell have been breakout stars for the Terriers this season and could continue to pull the strings in the final third in a crucial fixture for both sides.

The match kicks off at 16:30 this afternoon and will be televised live on Sky Sports Main Event.