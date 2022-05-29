Nottingham Forest travel to Wembley to clash with Huddersfield Town in the Championship play-off final this afternoon.

After beating Sheffield United in a tense penalty shootout thanks to the heroic goalkeeping of Brice Samba, Forest are now just one game away from returning to the top flight for the first time in 23 years. Steve Cooper’s side will undoubtedly want to improve defensively for this crucial fixture, failing to keep a clean sheet in their previous five matches.

The Terriers are once again within touching distance of the Premier League, deservedly beating Luton Town in a tightly fought semi-final contest. The Yorkshire side have been in exceptional form recently, not losing a league fixture since March.

Nottingham Forest team news

Forest will be without experienced striker Lewis Grabban, injuring his hamstring against Peterborough United last month. Max Lowe is also unavailable after he sustained a groin injury against Reading in March.

Loanee Keinan Davis could possibly make a return after nursing a hamstring injury during the semi-final clash against Sheffield United.

Predicted XI

Samba (GK)

Worrall

Cook

McKenna

Spence

Yates

Garner

Colback

Zinckernagel

Johnson

Surridge

It has been a miraculous season for Nottingham Forest who sat in the relegation zone at the start of the campaign before the appointment of Cooper. The former Swansea City boss has been able to reignite the flame at City Ground, transforming the East Midlands side into a force to be reckoned with.

Djed Spence and Brennan Johnson have both been key performers for Forest this season and could still have an instrumental part to play in this crucial fixture.

The match kicks off at 16:30 today and will be televised live on Sky Sports Main Event.