Former West Brom, Sunderland and Hull City centre-back Paul Shane has announced his retirement from the game.

The ex-Football League stalwart has called time on his playing career at the age of 36.

McShane spent this past year with Manchester United and played for their U23s side in a player-coach capacity.

He has now confirmed he is hanging up his boost to the Red Devils’ official club website.

Start of a new chapter for Paul McShane

McShane will now focus on his coaching after a playing career that saw him accumulate over 400 appearances.

He moved over to England to join Manchester United before switching to West Brom as a youngster. He played 42 times for the Baggies in the Championship and chipped in with four goals before he left the Hawthorns after a single campaign.

The Wicklow-born man was only young when he played for the Midlands outfit and his spell there was his first real taste of regular senior football.

Sunderland came calling and the Republic of Ireland international went on to spend three years at the Stadium of Light whilst they were in the Premier League, part of which he spent out on loan at Hull City.

He played only 25 times for the Black Cats and struggled to break into their starting XI which was why he departed for a change of scene.

McShane moved to East Yorkshire on a permanent basis in 2009 and later became a cult hero at the MKM Stadium.

The defender played 136 games for the Tigers and fought for his place back in their side after loan spells away at Crystal Palace and Barnsley.

He played a key role in their promotion to the Premier League in 2013 under Steve Bruce and was part of their side who reached the FA Cup a year later.

McShane left in 2015 and had spells at Reading and Rochdale before moving back to Old Trafford last July on a free transfer.