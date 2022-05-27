With the League One roster looking as compeitive as ever going into the next season, teams are looking to begin their summer transfer activity early.

There’s some strong teams in League One next season, and there’s other teams who will be looking to challenge after making fresh managerial appointments.

One of those teams is Fleetwood Town.

Fleetwood go into the pre-season under the management of Scott Brown. The former Celtic enforcer looks set to raid the Scottish leagues for signings this summer, and one name being linked with his side is Ross County’s Regan Charles-Cook.

Elsewhere, Sheffield Wednesday will be playing in League One again next season after falling out of the play-off semi-finals to eventual winners Sunderland.

But Owls youngster Rio Shipston could be playing in a higher league next season, with emerging reports linking him with both Brighton and Norwich City.

One team who many are backing to be dark horses in the third tier next season is Portsmouth.

Danny Cowley guided his side to a 10th place finish in League One last season. They’ve made good progress under the former Lincoln City boss and they’ve been linked with a number of players ahead of this summer’s transfer window.

One name being tipped to move to Fratton Park is Leicester City midfielder Callum Wright, but it’s now being suggested that Luton Town are keen on the youngster, which could prove detrimental to Pompey’s pursuit of the Foxes man.

Lastly, Pompey have supposedly decided against signing St Mirren midfielder Ethan Erhanon, after reports linked him with Portsmouth, MK Dons and QPR.

