Brennan Dickenson has renewed his contract at Carlisle United, as announced by the club’s official website.

Dickenson will remain at Brunton Park until the end of next season after signing a one-year deal as one of the four players offered new contracts by manager Paul Simpson.

Initially recruited by Chris Beech in the summer of 2020, there were great expectations for a player who had been selected in the 2016 League Two Team of the Season.

Injuries plagued the 29-year-old’s first year, as he only made 12 appearances due to two medical issues at the beginning and end of the campaign.

Last term was more successful as the former Exeter City man managed to make 43 appearances, but the team’s performances left much to be desired.

A second chance for Dickenson to impress?

In terms of attributes that Simpson is looking for, Dickenson fits those expectations.

With a less disrupted season in terms of fitness issues behind him, the left-sided player could become an asset due to his versatility, strength and pace.

To be fair to Dickenson, his time in Cumbria may not have been an accurate reflection of his ability.

Having to perform in a poorly constructed squad, who possibly was not on the same wavelength as the Dorset born utility man, hampered his performance.

Boasting a powerful left foot, Dickenson should have had many more assists to his name, but the failure to sign a natural finisher under Beech ultimately limited the team and cost the former coach his job. I

It is safe to say that he may not be a favourite of the supporters, but his manager believes in second chances, and if he is played in his most effective role as a left-wing-back, then there is a good chance of reviving his United career.