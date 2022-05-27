Lincoln City have announced that key midfielder Conor McGrandles will be leaving the club when his contract expires this summer.

Lincoln City are facing a summer of change after Mark Kennedy came in to replace Michael Appleton.

The Imps will be hoping they can look at moving back up the League One table after a disappointing 2021/22 campaign, but one man who will not be staying on board at Sincil Bank is midfielder McGrandles.

As announced on the club’s official website, the Scot will be moving on this summer in a bid to explore options elsewhere.

The Imps state that despite their best efforts to persuade McGrandles to stay in Lincolnshire, he will be moving on to continue plying his trade elsewhere after turning down a new deal with the League One club.

Where next for McGrandles?

The 26-year-old departs after 95 outings for Lincoln City across all competitions and with their best wishes behind him, though it’s no secret that they would have much rather he stayed at Sincil Bank.

Now though, McGrandless can explore pastures new as a free agent this summer.

Rumours emerged back in January stating that Scottish Premiership sides Aberdeen and Hibernian were interested in recruiting him earlier this year. However, it remains to be seen if either club are still keen on the former Falkirk and MK Dons man.

Regardless of where he ends up, Lincoln City will be sad to see him move on. McGrandles will be a shrewd signing for someone this summer, but it remains to be seen who offers him the chance to kick on in new surroundings.