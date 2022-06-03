Leyton Orient are preparing for their first transfer window under the management of Richie Wellens.

Orient’s summer transfer window could be a very simple window should they be able to keep certain key members, with the squad recently bolstered with contract extensions of Tom James and Ruel Sotiriou.

However, it could be a busy few months for Wellens if he has some names to replace. Here, we look at three players the O’s should be worried about losing this summer…

Lawrence Vigouroux

The Chilean-international goalkeeper has been the O’s number one for the past two years, and played every league minute this season picking up 14 clean sheets in the process.

Entering the final year of his contract this summer, Vigouroux may well have a few teams looking at him following on from his impressive season in East London, and he could find himself linked with clubs in a higher division or even abroad.

Paul Smyth

The Northern Ireland international’s campaign this season has been plagued by injury, only making 26 appearances in all competitions but impressing in nearly all of them.

If kept fit, Smyth will be a target for many teams in the divisions above the O’s – and it would be a surprise to see no interest in the 24-year old this summer.

Adam Thompson

Despite his end to the season being hampered by injury, Thompson proved himself to be a key player in the O’s set up. With the club yet to officially extend his contract beyond the end of June, it could see Thompson depart the club at the end of the season.

Despite the fact that Thompson doesn’t play every game, his versatility and leadership makes him crucial to an Orient side that was be looking to commit to a serious promotion challenge.