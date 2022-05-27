Fleetwood Town are keen on Ross County ace Regan Charles-Cook, according to a report by the Scottish Sun.

Fleetwood Town want to lure the hotshot down to England this summer.

Charles-Cook, 25, is out of contract at the end of next month and is due to become a free agent.

The Scottish Sun claim Aberdeen and Hibernian are also interested in snapping him up.

Fleetwood Town eyeing another signing

Fleetwood Town have already brought right-back Shaun Rooney to the club on a free transfer from St Johnstone and are now eyeing another acquisition from the Scottish Premiership under new boss Scott Brown.

Charles-Cook has been in impressive form since making the move to Victoria Park back in 2020 and has now been identified as someone to bolster the Cod Army’s attacking options ahead of the next campaign.

He has made 69 appearances for the Staggies in all competitions to date and has chipped in with 12 goals and four assists.

Prior to his move to Dingwall, he rose up through the academy at Charlton Athletic and played nine times for the Addicks as a youngster as well as having loan spells at Woking and Solihull Moors.

The Grenada international then spent two years with Gillingham and fired six goals in 56 games for the Kent outfit before his move up north.

Fleetwood Town now want to bring him back to League One as they carry on their preparation for their new era under Celtic favourite Brown.

The North West side have just finished 20th in the table and only avoided relegation to League Two on goal difference.