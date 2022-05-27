The transfer rumour mill is well and truly turning ahead of what looks set to be a busy summer for a number of clubs in the Championship.

And one of the teams who look set for a hectic summer transfer window is Fulham. They’re heading back to the Premier League and reports have linked them with a move for departing Blackburn Rovers midfielder Joe Rothwell.

He’s wanted by a number of clubs in England and in Scotland.

Elsewhere, there’s Scottish interest in Derby County captain Tom Lawrence. He’s another prolific Championship midfielder who’s out of contract next month, and TEAMtalk say that both Celtic and Rangers have joined the race to sign him this summer.

Sheffield United missed out on a trip to Wembley this weekend, after losing against Nottingham Forest in the play-off semi-finals earlier this month.

But the Blades look set to give promotion a real go next term, and Paul Heckingbottom has already been linked with a number of players.

Reports this morning linked the Yorkshire club alongside Stoke City with a move for Zulte Waregem’s Cameron Humphreys, whilst Sheffield United have also been linked with Arsenal youngster Dan Ballard.

The defender impressed on loan with Millwall in the season just concluded, with the Blades, QPR and Cardiff City all keen on him.

And lastly, a report from Planet Swans has revealed that Swansea City striker Joel Piroe could become a target of Nottingham Forest’s if they earn promotion to the Premier League this weekend.

