Walsall have swooped in to sign young defender Oisin McEntee after his departure from Newcastle United, the League Two club have confirmed.

Walsall boss Michael Flynn will be looking to make a mark on his squad this summer as he prepares for his first transfer window in charge of the club.

He has been tasked with leading the Saddlers back up the table and eventually back to League One after some challenging seasons.

And now, it has been announced that a new face has come through the doors.

Walsall have completed the signing of young centre-back McEntee, who puts pen to paper on a two-year deal with the League Two club.

He becomes the second signing of Walsall’s summer after Liam Gordon arrived earlier this week.

It comes after it was confirmed he would not be signing a new deal with Premier League side Newcastle United, freeing him to search for a new club as a free agent as he bids to forge a career in the senior game.

Looking to impress…

McEntee played extensively for Newcastle United’s U18s and U23s but never made a first-team breakthrough at St. James’ Park.

He did pick up senior game time out on loan with Scottish Championship outfit Greenock Morton last season though. The New York-born 21-year-old played 28 times for the club, chipping in with one goal and helping keep eight clean sheets.

Now, with his Newcastle United chapter done, McEntee will be looking to impress in League Two, with Walsall giving him the opportunity to do just that.