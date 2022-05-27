Sheffield Wednesday youngster Rio Shipston has emerged on the radar of Brighton and Hove Albion and Norwich City, according to a report by the Sheffield Star.

Sheffield Wednesday could face a battle to keep hold of the teenager.

Shipston, 17, has caught the eye playing for the Owls’ youth sides.

The Sheffield Star claim he is now attracting Premier League interest.

Sheffield Wednesday starlet a wanted man

Sheffield Wednesday are preparing for another year in League One again following their defeat in the play-offs to Sunderland.

The Owls have a big few months of possibly both comings and goings ahead now as Darren Moore look to mount another promotion push next term.

Keeping hold of players will be the key to their chances of success and although Shipston is unlikely to be a first-team regular in the next campaign, he is certainly a key player for their development squad and is one for the future.

Losing him to another club at such a young age would be a blow, especially to Norwich City who will be playing Championship football next season.

Shipston has been on the books at Hillsborough for his whole career to date and has risen up through the academy ranks of his local club.

One thing worth noting is the fact he is still under scholarship terms with the Yorkshire outfit and he is yet to pen a professional deal which is something a team in a higher league could potentially offer.