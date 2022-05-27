Luton Town are interested in Leicester City midfielder Callum Wright, as detailed in a report by Gloucestershire Live.

Luton Town are keen on landing the Premier League man along with Portsmouth.

Wright, 22, has had his contract with his current club extended for another year.

He has also been linked with League One side Plymouth Argyle over recent days.

Luton Town transfer target emerges

Luton Town could see Wright as someone to bolster their midfield ranks for next term. The Hatters are preparing for another season in the Championship again after losing in the play-offs to Huddersfield Town.

Nathan Jones’ side enjoyed plenty of success with Leicester City’s Kieran Dewsbury-Hall during the 2020/21 campaign and are now targeting one of his teammates.

Wright has been on the books of the Premier League side since 2018 after having spells as a youngster in the academies at Tranmere Rovers, Everton and Blackburn Rovers.

The Liverpudlian is yet to make a senior appearance for Brendan Rodgers’ side but has enjoyed plenty of game time out on loan at Cheltenham Town over the past couple of seasons.

He has been a hit with the Robins and has made 54 appearances under Michael Duff, chipping in with an impressive 13 goals and eight assists.

Leicester City have a big decision to make on what to do with him next amid interest from the Football League.

The fact Luton Town are in the second tier may well give them an edge over League One pair Portsmouth and Plymouth Argyle, but time will tell where he ends up going.