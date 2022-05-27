Middlesbrough, Nottingham Forest and Huddersfield Town are looking to bolster their squads for next season and are already drawing up shortlists ahead of the transfer window opening on June 10th.

Middlesbrough are set for another season in the Championship, yet Nottingham Forest and Huddersfield Town still do not know whether they will be in the second tier or the top flight.

The latter two sides’ date with destiny is this Saturday in the Championship play-off final, where they will face off against each other. Their summer spending may differ depending on what division they are playing their football next season.

However, one player all three sides have been linked to this week is Zulte-Waragem defender Cameron Humphreys.

Middlesbrough and Huddersfield Town’s interest has been reported by TEAMtalk, whereas HITC have reported Nottingham Forest are keen.

The Englishman left Manchester City in 2019 and joined up with the Belgian First Division A side where he has excelled, but he could be returning to these shores if a deal materialises.

Who else is interested in Humphreys?

Along with Middlesbrough, Nottingham Forest, and Huddersfield Town, The Daily Mail reports that the likes of Sheffield United and Stoke City are interested in the Championship.

Elsewhere, Premier League new boys Bournemouth have also been credited with an interest, as have Scottish giants and Europa League finalists Rangers.

Zulte Waragem will likely want to keep hold of Humphreys if they can. Yet with the Belgian outfit finishing just one place above the relegation zone, the 23-year-old may jump at the chance of playing at the highest level possible.