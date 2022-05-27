Fulham will definitely not be signing Manor Solomon from Shakhtar Donetsk this summer, reports Fabrizio Romano.

Fulham have targeted a swoop for the attacker as they prepare for life in the Premier League.

However, a transfer is off and the Cottagers will have to look elsewhere.

Journalist Romano has announced the news and also claims Serie A side Torino are now keen (see tweet below):

Manor Solomon deal with Fulham, definitely collapsed. There are other clubs now working to sign him from Shakhtar, including Torino. 👀🇮🇱 #transfers Solomon will make a decision on his future club soon. https://t.co/2gFhRO27G0 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 27, 2022

Fulham have to move on

Fulham have a big summer ahead as they gear up for next term in the top flight and need to ensure they get their recruitment right in the upcoming transfer window.

You can see why they have identified Solomon as a target. He is young, already an established International with Isreal and has caught the eye playing in Ukraine over recent years.

The winger has made 106 appearances for Shakhtar so far and has chipped in with 22 goals and nine assists for them in all competitions to date.

Solomon started his career in his native country with spells as a youngster Hapoel Kfar Saba and Maccabi Petah Tikva.

His current deal expires this winter and he will leave for free unless his current side cash in on him now.

He won’t be making the move to Craven Cottage anytime soon now and Marco Silva’s side will have to search elsewhere.

They have an abundance of useful options going forward such as Harry Wilson, Bobby Reid, Neeskens Kebano and Ivan Cavaleiro but there is no doubt they will be looking to freshen up their ranks.