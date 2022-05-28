Blackburn Rovers started off the 2010s in 10th place in the Premier League under Sam Allardyce, but would end the decade 14th in the Championship under Tony Mowbray in December 2020.

In that time they dropped out of the Premier League and eventually into League One, though Mowbray led them back up to the Championship and had them on steady footing until his departure this summer.

Over the period from 2010 to 2020, Ewood Park saw many departures from the club but also some high-profile and high-cost arrivals, with spending often exceeding the Premier League years.

Here are Blackburn Rovers’ five most expensive signings between 2010 and 2020 and where they are now:

5. Mauro Formica

Signing for a fee of £3.6 million from Newell’s Old Boys in Argentina, the then 22-year-old Argentine attacking midfielder came to Ewood Park on deadline day of 2011.

He would feature for Rovers 55 times during his spell in East Lancashire, including 34 Premier League appearances during the twilight of the club’s time in the top flight.

Now 34, Formica has split his time between the top flights of Argentina and Mexico since leaving Rovers and he now plays for CA Colon in Argentina, remaining there since 2021.

4. Sam Gallagher

Following a loan spell two years prior, Gallagher signed for Blackburn Rovers permanently from Southampton for £5.85 million in 2019 at the age of 23.

Before signing for Rovers, Gallagher was sent on loans to MK Dons and Birmingham City. Gallagher also played 22 Premier League games during his early years at Southampton but only scored once, despite good performances in the B team where he registered eight goals and five assists in 38 games.

Now 26, Gallagher is still playing for Blackburn Rovers, featuring 169 times and scoring 36 goals.

3. Scott Dann

Dann signed for Blackburn Rovers from Birmingham City for £6.12 million at the beginning of the 2011/12 Premier League season.

Beginning his time at Rovers at age 24, the centre-back played 106 games and scored seven goals. Dann would follow Rovers into the Championship before moving back to the Premier League with Crystal Palace in 2014. At Selhurst Park, he played in 181 games and score 16 goals from defence, eventually leaving at the end of his contract and signing for Reading on a free transfer at the end of the 2020/21 season.

Dann has played 18 games for the Royals, scoring two goals thus far.

2. Ben Brereton Diaz

Brereton Diaz signed for Blackburn for £7.47 million on a permanent basis from Nottingham Forest in January 2019.

He initially struggled to impress, but an improvement in form at the tail-end of the 2020/21 campaign saw Brereton Diaz called up to the Chilean national team, for whom he is eligible through his Mother.

Since then, he has become a cult icon in both Chile and Lancashire, scoring 22 times in Blackburn Rovers 2021/22 Championship season.

1. Jordan Rhodes

Blackburn Rovers’ fourth most expensive signing ever, Rhodes arrived at Ewood Park for a fee of £9.09 million from Huddersfield Town in August 2012.

Rhodes was the club’s shining light during the initial drop to the Championship, scoring 84 goals in 169 games.

Rovers would make a profit on the Scottish international when he was sold to Middlesbrough in 2016 too. However, he was unable to make an impact at the Riverside upon their jump up to the Premier League. He has since moved around before returning to Huddersfield Town on a free in 2021.