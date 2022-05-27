Portsmouth will not be chasing St Mirren midielder and QPR and MK Dons target Ethan Erhahon after opting to pursue a different profile of player this summer.

Portsmouth, QPR, MK Dons were all credited with interest in Scottish midfielder Erhahon earlier this month.

The versatile youngster enjoyed a decent 2021/22 campaign in the Scottish Premiership with St Mirren, leading to interest south of the border.

However, one club who have opted out of the chase for Erhahon is Portsmouth.

The News has said that Pompey have decided to move for a different profile of player at Danny Cowley looks to strengthen his ranks this summer. The report states that a midfield anchor is more what Cowley wants, rather than a box-to-box midfielder like Erhahon.

A smart signing for someone…

Although Erhahon is no longer on Portsmouth’s radar heading into the summer transfer window, he could still prove to be a smart addition for QPR, MK Dons or any other potential suitors ahead of the new season.

At 21, he has plenty of time to refine his game and develop into a top-quality midfielder. His versatility will only work in his favour too, showing that he can play as a left-back or on the left-hand side of midfield as well as in the middle of the park.

Erhahon averages 85% successful dribbles per game and a pass completion of 76% (SofaScore). Although not the most creative, he averages just under one interception and 1.5 tackles per game too, showing his well-rounded game.

However, despite boasting some impressive attributes, it seems Portsmouth will be turning their attention elsewhere.

It remains to be seen just who Cowley identifies as his midfield anchor, but there’s no doubt that Pompey will need a strong summer of recruitment as they bid to improve on a 10th place finish in the season just concluded.