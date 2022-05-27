West Brom are reportedly interested in Newcastle United’s Karl Darlow, but the latest reports suggest that Darlow may seal a surprise move to Manchester United.

The former Magpies boss took charge of the Baggies earlier this season and guided them to a 10th place finish in the second tier.

Bruce, who has an abundance of Football League experience, has been tasked with returning the Midlands club back to the Premier League as he looks onto his first summer transfer window at the helm.

Having worked with Newcastle United very recently, it seems he is keen to bring in some of his former players to help achieve his goal and one of those on his target list was Darlow.

The 31-year-old keeper made eight appearances in the top flight this season and Bruce clearly trusts him to help steer his side up the ladder.

However, the Magpies are keen on Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson and as part of this deal they are expected to offer Darlow the other way, which could force Bruce to explore other options.

Looking elsewhere…

West Brom’s goalkeeper options throughout the 2021/22 campaign were Sam Johnstone and David Button.

Johnstone, who has been involved in the England setup fairly recently, is expected to join Crystal Palace on a free transfer following the expiration of his deal and this leaves a gap between the sticks.

Button is 33-year-old and only made ten appearances this season, meaning it’s unlikely he’ll become the first-choice and therefore meaning a goalkeeper is vital this window.

Bruce needs someone with Championship experience and maybe even above, but with Darlow looking more and more unlikely, they’ll have to continue their search for a new number one.