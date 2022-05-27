Hartlepool United managerial target Pete Wild has become the new manager of League Two rivals Barrow, it has been confirmed.

Hartlepool United have been on the search for a new boss after parting ways with Graeme Lee at the end of the season.

37-year-old Wild was mentioned as a candidate for the vacant post earlier this week and speculation intensified when it was announced he would be leaving Halifax Town on Thursday evening to pursue a new opportunity.

However, Barrow have also been linked with Wild and now, it has been confirmed that the Bluebirds have brought him to Holker Street.

The League Two club announced Wild’s arrival on Friday morning, bringing him in as Phil Brown’s replacement. He has put pen to paper on a three-year deal with Barrow, keeping him on board until the summer of 2025.

It comes as a promising appointment for Barrow, who will be hoping to start looking up the League Two table moving into next season.

A blow for the Pools…

While it makes for good news at Holker Street, it deals Hartlepool United another hit in their search for a new boss.

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley has already turned down the chance to take charge of the Pools, and missing out on Wild may well further extend their search for a new boss.

Simon Grayson and Mike Williamson have been mentioned as previous candidates.

Hartlepool United will be determined to bring in a new boss sooner rather than later as they look to avoid being left being in the transfer window and in their preparations for the 2022/23 campaign.