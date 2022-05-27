Trusted reporter shares update on Blackburn Rovers’ managerial state of play, appointment expected early next month
Blackburn Rovers will conclude the interviewing process for appointing their next manager today, reports Lancashire Telegraph.
Blackburn Rovers remain without a manager following Tony Mowbray’s departure. The club is at something of a crossroads with Mowbray gone, and a number of key first-team players looking set to follow suit.
But an emerging report from Lancashire Telegraph has revealed that the club will conclude interviews today. Rich Sharpe writes that the interviewing process was extended after the club received ‘further interest’ in the job.
Sharpe also writes that the club had an original shortlist of five names, but that list grew over the past week – former Sheffield Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal has been interviewed for the job following his departure from Braga.
Once the interviews are concluded, the club’s owners will be sent the report, with Sharpe writing that fans can expect to see an appointment made early next month.
Carvalhal leading the chase?
Of all the names linked with the vacancy, it seems like Carvalhal is being mentioned the most. He seems to be a favoured choice among Rovers fans on social media and his CV speaks for itself.
Other names linked include Wycombe Wanderers Gareth Ainsworth, but he doesn’t seem as favoured as the likes of Carvalhal.
The Portuguese manager would give fans excitement ahead of the 2022/23 season, but for whoever comes in, time will be key.
Mowbray leaves the club in a much better state than when he took over. But the playing squad and indeed the backroom staff is undergoing some drastic changes this summer, in what is obliviously something of a rebuild for the club.
Carvalhal will have the backing of fans, but should he land the job then he needs time, and resources to build a side capable of reaching the Premier League.