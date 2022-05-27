Blackburn Rovers will conclude the interviewing process for appointing their next manager today, reports Lancashire Telegraph.

Blackburn Rovers remain without a manager following Tony Mowbray’s departure. The club is at something of a crossroads with Mowbray gone, and a number of key first-team players looking set to follow suit.

But an emerging report from Lancashire Telegraph has revealed that the club will conclude interviews today. Rich Sharpe writes that the interviewing process was extended after the club received ‘further interest’ in the job.

Sharpe also writes that the club had an original shortlist of five names, but that list grew over the past week – former Sheffield Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal has been interviewed for the job following his departure from Braga.

Once the interviews are concluded, the club’s owners will be sent the report, with Sharpe writing that fans can expect to see an appointment made early next month.