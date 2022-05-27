Watford have released Andre Gray following his loan spell at QPR this past season, as announced on their retained list.

The striker will become a free agent this summer and will have to weigh up his next move in the game.

Gray, 30, officially sees his contract expire at the end of next month and has a big decision to make on what direction he wants his career to take now.

A report in The Sun on Sunday (08.05.22, via deepdaledigest) suggested Preston North End are interested in a move for him.

How did Gray do at QPR?

QPR signed the attacker last August to sharpen their attacking options and he went on to 10 goals in 30 games for the London side in all competitions.

However, the Hoops missed out on the play-offs in the end and that ultimately cost Mark Warburton his job.

His departure leaves the R’s short up front and that is something they will look to address over the coming months under whoever their new manager will be.

Gray is a decent option to clubs in the Championship who need a striker this summer as he prepares to leave Vicarage Road after four years in Hertfordshire.

Potential suitors Preston North End have a vacancy to fill in attack following Cameron Archer’s return to parent club Aston Villa.

Ryan Lowe is gearing up for his first full campaign in charge at Deepdale after they finished 13th in this past term, 11 points shy of the top six.