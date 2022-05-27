Arsenal are among a number of Premier League sides set to send scouts to see Chelsea’s Levi Colwill in action for Huddersfield Town in the Championship play-off final this weekend, a report from Express has revealed.

Huddersfield Town take on Nottingham Forest in the 2022 Championship play-off final at Wembley on Sunday.

The two sides enjoyed fabulous seasons in the Championship and will now battle for a place in the next Premier League roster.

With all eyes on the two teams, there’s a few Premier League sides who will have eyes on Colwill.

The 19-year-old joined Huddersfield Town on loan from Chelsea ahead of this season and he’s thoroughly impressed, featuring 30 times in Championship fixtures and scoring twice.

Now, Express say that Arsenal have made contact with Chelsea over a possible summer move for the centre-back, with the Gunners set to send scouts to Wembley this weekend to watch the Englishman in action.

Express also claim that scouts from Brighton, Crystal Palace, Leicester City and Southampton will be in attendance to watch over Colwill.

All eyes on Colwill…

Colwill has certainly established himself as a really promising young footballer this season. But credit must go to Huddersfield Town and Carlos Corberan for Colwill’s emergence.

Not only did Town have the foresight to bring him in on loan, handing him his first real experience of first-team football, but their style of play under Corberan really suits Colwill, and it’s greatly benefited his progression.

Should Huddersfield earn promotion this weekend then they’ll surely explore the possibility of bringing Colwill back again this summer, but with so many teams interested in the Chelsea man it seems like he might be on the move.

He’s certainly a fine player and in years to come, he could become one of the best in the English game. If he does, then he’ll have Huddersfield and Corberan to thank for setting him on that path.