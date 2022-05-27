QPR, Sheffield United and Cardiff City are among the clubs interested in Arsenal defender Daniel Ballard, according to a report by the Evening Standard.

The Premier League centre-back is attracting plenty of interest from the Championship ahead of the summer.

Ballard, 22, has spent this past season on loan at Millwall and has been a hit with the London club.

The Evening Standard claim the Lions are eager to bring him back to The Den, with relegated Burnley and Stoke City in the frame to land him too.

Man in-demand

Ballard rocked up at Millwall last July and enjoyed plenty of game time with Gary Rowett’s side, making 33 appearances in all competitions.

He adapted well to life in the second tier after spending the campaign before on loan at Blackpool.

The Stevenage-born man spent the entirety of the 2020/21 season with the Tangerines and helped them gain promotion from League One under Neil Critchley.

Ballard has been on the books at Arsenal for his whole career to date but has never made a senior appearance.

The Gunners could let him leave on a permanent basis if the right deal is struck.

QPR could do with some defensive reinforcements over the next couple of months after just missing out on the play-offs last term under Mark Warburton. Their immediate focus will be on finding a new manager though.

Sheffield United also failed to gain promotion and are gearing up for another year in the second tier. They have a vacancy to fill in the heart of defence following Ben Davies’ return to Liverpool after the end of his loan spell.