Port Vale loan man Lewis Cass has been offered a contract extension by Newcastle United, as detailed on their academy retained list.

Port Vale have had the defender on loan from the Premier League side this term.

Cass, 22, sees his current deal expires at the end of next month and he is due to become a free agent if he doesn’t put pen-to-paper on fresh terms.

He has a big decision to make as to whether to stay with the Toon Army or head out the exit door in search of a new challenge.

A report by Newcastle World in January suggested other Football League clubs were interested in him.

Could Port Vale move in?

Port Vale swooped to sign the full-back last summer to add more competition and depth to their defensive department.

Newcastle United gave him the green light to head out the exit door again to get some more first-team experience under his belt.

Cass spent the 2020/21 campaign with Hartlepool United and helped the Pools gain promotion from the National League last year under their former boss Dave Challinor. However, he rejected the chance to return to the Suits Direct Stadium in favour of a switch to Vale Park.

The North Shields-born man has made 27 appearances in all competitions for Darrell Clarke’s side in this campaign and has helped them reach the play-off final.

Port Vale take on Mansfield Town at Wembley for a place in League One this weekend.

Cass is due to head back to his parent club afterwards and has an offer on the table for when he gets back.