Celtic and Rangers have joined the race to sign Derby County talisman Tom Lawrence this summer, reports TEAMtalk.

Lawrence, 28, sees his Derby County contract expire next month.

The Welshman has just capped a fine season with the Rams, scoring 11 and assisting five in the Championship as he and his side battled bravely against relegation.

With the club still in administration, they’re unable to agree new terms for players like Lawrence who are out of contract next month.

The Derby County captain has had a number of suitors throughout the season but now, TEAMtalk claim that Celtic and Rangers are keeping tabs on the attacking midfielder, whilst revealing that Southampton and Leeds United are among a clutch of English sides looking at a potential summer swoop.

TEAMtalk also claim that a number of Turkish sides are interested in Lawrence.

The summer ahead for Lawrence…

Rams boss Wayne Rooney previously revealed that Lawrence wants to remain at the club going into League One. He says that the Welshman is keen to continue playing under Rooney but given the club’s financial situation, there’s no guarantee of that happening.

For Lawrence then, as he nears his contract expiry without any news of Chris Kirchner’s takeover going through, he’ll no doubt be considering his options more seriously.

And he seemingly has plenty of options too. A Premier League move could be on the cards with either Southampton or Leeds, or he could look to play some European football next season with either Celtic or Rangers.

All linked clubs would be an exciting move for Lawrence this summer, though a new Derby County contract can’t be ruled out, with Kirchner’s takeover seemingly in the final stages.