York City will not be offering a contract to released Doncaster Rovers man AJ Greaves, as detailed on their retained list.

Doncaster Rovers have made the tough decision to cut ties with the midfielder after his loan spell at the York Community Stadium.

Greaves, 21, officially sees his deal expire at the end of next month and will have to weigh up his next move in the game.

He is leaving Gary McSheffrey’s side alongside Cameron John, Fejiri Okenabirhie, Dan Gardner, Branden Horton, Ed Williams, and Lirak Hasani this summer.

Doncaster Rovers career over

Doncaster Rovers are preparing for life in League Two next season and will be eager to mount an immediate promotion push.

Greaves isn’t part of McSheffrey’s plans though and has a decision to make on what direction he wants his career to take now.

He was given the green light to head out the exit door on a temporary basis back in February to get some game time under his belt.

The youngster went on to play four times for the Minstermen to help them gain promotion from the National League North under ex-Shrewsbury Town and Port Vale boss John Askey. However, they have opted not to bring him back to the club.

Greaves rose up through the academy at Doncaster Rovers and went on to play 11 times for their first-team, as well as having other loan spells away over the past few years in non-league at Gainsborough Trinity and Redditch United to gain experience.