Blackpool have never really spent big on bringing players in.

They have always been shrewd with their transfer business, spending significantly less than clubs around them. This has seen them bounce around the EFL and even have a brief stint in the Premier League under Ian Holloway in the 2010/11 season.

Here we look at the club’s most expensive signings between 2010 and 2020, and discuss their time at the club…

5. Barry Ferguson

Following their relegation from the top flight, Blackpool signed Barry Ferguson from Birmingham City. The then 33-year-old had just also been relegated with the Blues but that didn’t stop the Tangerines from signing him for £612,000.

Although he was made captain, his time in the North West wasn’t to be remembered and he was shipped out on loan to rivals Fleetwood Town

He was later brought back into the fold by Paul Ince and it wasn’t long before he was made interim player-manager for the remainder of the 2013/14 campaign.

The Scotsman has now retired from the game.

4. Tom Ince

Ince was brought in from Liverpool for £945,000 in the summer of 2011. He stayed for two-and-a-half years, playing 113 times and scoring 33 goals.

The winger was loaned out to Crystal Palace before Hull City lured him away from Bloomfield Road on a permanent basis.

He is now a free agent after being released by Stoke City, having spent the second-half of last term with Reading on loan.

3. Chris Basham

Now a Sheffield United cult hero, Basham was a relative unknown when he joined Blackpool. He joined the Tangerines from fellow Premier League side Bolton Wanderers in August 2010 for a £1.26million and made his debut on the opening day 4-0 win over Wigan Athletic.

He started off as a bench option but following their relegation, he became a more prominent figure. However, his time with Blackpool was plagued with injuries. In the summer of 2014, he left when his contract expired and joined the Blades.

2. Elliot Grandin

In the summer of 2010, Elliot Grandin joined from CSKA Sofia for £1.35million. On his debut against Wigan, he grabbed an assist for Marlon Harewood. He had a mixed stint with the Seasiders and had his injury issues.

He departed for Crystal Palace in 2013 and last played for Grimsby Town in 2020.

1. DJ Campbell

Like the last two players, DJ Campbell joined in the summer of 2010. His £1.35million transfer is yet to be beaten by the club.

The journeyman has previously played with the Tangerines in the EFL and he was a hit in the top flight.

He has retired from the game now and was last seen in non-league with Maidenhead United.