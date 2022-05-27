Sheffield United and Stoke City are among the clubs interested in Zulte Waregem defender Cameron Humphreys, according to a report by the Daily Mail.

The Championship pair are keen to lure the former Manchester City man back to England this summer.

Humphreys, 23, has been playing in Belgium for the last three years.

His contract with his current club expires at the end of next month meaning he will become available on a free transfer.

The Daily Mail claim Bournemouth have also identified him as a potential transfer target as they prepare for life in the Premier League, whilst Rangers have also been credited with an interest.

Sheffield United and Stoke City keen?

Sheffield United have a vacancy to fill in the heart of defence following Ben Davies’ return to Liverpool following the expiration of his loan deal.

As for Stoke City, they also need a replacement for Taylor Harwood-Bellis because he has now gone back to Manchester City.

Humphreys fits the bill for both sides as he is young, has potential and picked up plenty of experience abroad now.

He rose up through the youth ranks at City and was a regular for the Premier League giants at various youth levels before going on to play twice for their first-team.

The North West club let him leave on a permanent basis in 2019 and he has since played 58 times for Zulte Waregem, as well as having a loan spell away in Holland at Excelsior.

A move back home could be on the cards for him over the coming months and the ex-England youth international isn’t short of suitors.