AFC Wimbledon’s Anthony Hartigan is expected to move on this summer amid links to Rotherham United and Blackpool, as detailed in a report by the South London Press.

AFC Wimbledon are poised to lose their key midfielder on a free transfer.

Hartigan, 22, is wanted by Championship pair Rotherham United and Blackpool, as reported by the Evening Standard earlier this month.

He sees his contract expire at the end of next month and will become available.

Rotherham United or Blackpool to swoop in?

Rotherham United are preparing for life in the second tier next term following their promotion from League One and have a big summer ahead of them.

Paul Warne will be eager to bolster his ranks to give his side the best chance of surviving and could see Hartigan as someone to add more depth to his midfield department.

The Millers have a few strong players in that position in the form of Ben Wiles, Dan Barlaser and Ollie Rathbone but with Jamie Lindsay’s contract currently up soon, he may need to seek possible alternatives.

Blackpool are gearing up for their second season in the Championship under Neil Critchley and may also see Hartigan as a useful addition.

He is young, has the potential to grow and develop in the future and has already played a decent amount of games for someone so young.

The Londoner broke into AFC Wimbledon’s first-team back in the 2017/18 season and has since gone on to make 152 appearances in all competitions, scoring five goals.