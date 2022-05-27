Barnsley are yet to receive any serious bids for any of their players, as per a report by the Barnsley Chronicle.

Barnsley are preparing for life in League One next season following their relegation from the Championship.

A couple of their players have been linked with moves away already over recent times. Defender Callum Brittain is said to be on Blackburn Rovers’ radar, whilst striker Cauley Woodrow is wanted by Ipswich Town.

The Barnsley Chronicle claim the Tykes have received nothing yet that they are willing to accept.

Barnsley holding firm for now

Barnsley need to ensure that they get a fair price for players if they are to sell them on which would help accumulate funds to bring some new signings in.

The Tykes are in the hunt for a new boss to replace Poya Asbaghi, who was sacked following the relegation in this past term.

Brittain still has a year left on his deal at Oakwell but his long-term future at the club is up in the air right now. Blackburn Rovers have identified him as a potential replacement for Ryan Nyambe, who is out of contract at the end of next month and is yet to put pen-to-paper on an extension.

Woodrow is a proven goal scorer at third tier level and the Yorkshire outfit should do all they can to keep him at the club. Losing him over the next couple of months, especially to a potential promotion rival in Ipswich Town, would be a major blow.