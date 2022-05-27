Preston North End backroom team member Tom Little will be joining the backroom team at Sheffield United after nine years with the Lilywhites, it has emerged.

Sheffield United have missed out on promotion to the Premier League after losing to Nottingham Forest in the play-off semi-finals.

However, there’s no doubt that the signs are there for a positive future under Paul Heckingbottom, who led the Blades’ impressive charge up the table and into the top six.

Now, it has been confirmed that a new face will be joining Heckingbottom’s backroom team at Bramall Lane.

Tom Little, who is referred to as one of English football’s ‘most experienced performance practitioners’, will be taking up a role as Sheffield United’s head of performance.

Training Ground Guru cites a LinkedIn post from Little, in which he bids farewell to Preston North End after nine years and expresses his excitement ahead of his switch to Sheffield United.

The summer ahead for the Blades

With Little coming in, it will be hoped that he isn’t the only new face to pass through the doors at Bramall Lane.

In what will be his first summer transfer window in charge of Sheffield United, Heckingbottom will be determined to add some fresh blood to his squad.

Perhaps the main task will be replacing loan star Morgan Gibbs-White, who proved to be an influential figure in his time on loan with the Blades away from Premier League club Wolves.

Regardless of who comes in though, it will be hoped that Little’s performance expertise will help bring the best out of Sheffield United’s squad this summer.