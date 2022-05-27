Middlesbrough have confirmed that goalkeeper Dejan Stojanovic will be leaving to join 2.Bundesliga side SSV Jahn Regensburg this summer.

Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder will be keen to freshen up this ranks somewhat as he embarks on his first summer window in charge at the Riverside.

Boro just missed out on the Championship play-off spots, but it will be hoped that with Wilder at the helm, some new signings will help leave them up into the top six next season.

However, one player who won’t be staying on board is goalkeeper Stojanovic.

As announced on the club’s official website, the Middlesbrough shot-stopper will be joining SSV Jahn Regensburg this summer. The club ply their trade in Germany’s second tier, where Stojanovic has spent the time on loan with FC St. Pauli and FC Ingolstadt over the past two seasons.

The move will bring an end to Stojanovc’s two-and-a-half-year spell with Middlesbrough.

He joined under Jonathan Woodgate in January 2020 and went on to play nine times for Boro across all competitions, keeping three clean sheets.

A fresh start

After failing to make an impact on proceedings at Middlesbrough, it seems the right decision for all parties to strike a deal for Stojanovic this summer.

He was never really given the chance to impress at Boro, but he will now be looking to settle in Germany.

As for Middlesbrough, they head into the new season with Joe Lumley and Luke Daniels on the books, so it remains to be seen if Wilder looks to freshen up his goalkeeping ranks with a new acquisition this summer.