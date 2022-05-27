Former defender and Football League pundit Michael Gray has backed Nottingham Forest star Brennan Johnson to secure Steve Cooper’s side a 1-0 win over Huddersfield Town in this weekend’s Championship play-off final.

Nottingham Forest and Huddersfield Town face off in the Championship play-off final this Sunday.

It all comes down to the clash at Wembley after both sides fought valiantly to earn a spot in football’s most valuable game.

Cooper’s Forest fought their way up the table and into the play-off spots, overcoming Sheffield United to secure their place in the final. Huddersfield Town, led by Carlos Corberan, massively exceeded expectations to earn their spot in the final, so neither side will be ready to let it slip through their fingers now.

Ahead of the game, former Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland defender Gray has moved to issue his prediction.

Speaking with BetfredTV, Gray has backed Nottingham Forest standout Johnson to “have his name in lights” in a 1-0 win over Huddersfield Town. Here’s what he had to say:

“I said before that this is going to be a really tight game, tightly contested as they always are when you get into that final of the Championship.

“You know what’s at stake, getting to the final, and then obviously jumping into the Premier League.

“I’ve gone for Nottingham Forest to win 1-0. Could go to extra time when we get this goal, but I think Brendan Johnson, after the season he’s had, I think is going to have his name in lights.”

Winner takes all…

A moment of magic might just be what it takes to lift either Nottingham Forest or Huddersfield Town into the Premier League in such a competitive fixture.

It’s safe to say that Johnson has provided his fair share of those this season, netting 19 goals and laying on nine assists across all competitions.

The big stage awaits both sides and it will be a truly fascinating clash, kicking off on Sunday at 16:30.