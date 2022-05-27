West Brom announced the news yesterday that John Swift will join the club upon the expiry of his Reading contract next month. The midfielder has signed a three-year deal with the Baggies in a move that’s surprised a lot of West Brom fans, and indeed neutral supporters too.

From the neutral perspective, Swift leaving Reading for West Brom may be seen as a somewhat sideways move. The 26-year-old had Premier League suitors in Leeds United and Southampton last season but instead, he’s opted to join a Baggies side who finished the last Championship season in 10th.

What’s more is that Swift is joining a West Brom side managed by Steve Bruce who, within the wider footballing community is regarded as someone of the old school. Tactically, Bruce has been hounded in recent seasons. His Newcastle United fallout, and their subsequent revival under Eddie Howe, may highlight for some the inept of Bruce’s tactical game. But in fairness, he gave West Brom fans some things to cheer about at the end of last season.

He took over a team low on confidence. Valerien Ismael left West Brom fans with an ill-feeling towards the remainder of the 2021/22 season, with Bruce’s appointment shattering any remaining hope that Baggies fans had of a top-six finish. In the end, that was the case – West Brom finished 10th after Bruce went winless in his first five games in charge, though three losses in their final 12 league fixtures saw them end the season on a minor high.

And there were some impressive wins over the likes of Fulham and Bournemouth too, mixed in with some combative and hard-earned three points over the likes of Hull City and Blackpool. Bruce showed both strengths and weaknesses in charge of West Brom last season, but little of it matters, as both the club and Bruce knew they were heading towards a summer of mass change.

Spring cleaning…

West Brom’s 10th place finish in the 2021/22 Championship campaign is their lowest in five seasons. In truth, a fall out had been brewing. A combination of poor transfer activity, mismanagement from the top and a lack of consistency in the dugout has left West Brom with a rebuilding task this summer, which Bruce has recognised all along.

And the 61-year-old has made clear his need to wheel and deal this summer. The loan and free markets are ones which the Baggies will need to exploit this summer with the club having very little to spend on new signings after years of misspending, and also after the club’s £7million capture of Daryl Dike back in January.

Given that, and given West Brom’s plummet from the top-six, expectations for the club’s future under Bruce may have been at an all-time low among supporters. But the capture of Swift changes everything.

Swift is someone who the Baggies have seemingly been working hard on landing since the end of the season. Bruce has long addressed the need for creativity within his midfield and Swift was outed as a top target of the Baggies’. Securing his services proves that West Brom still have pulling power in the transfer market – the Baggies remain a club of stature no matter their fortunes, and Bruce, disregarding his reputation among the contemporary, remains a keen man manager.

Many will say that Swift joining Bruce at West Brom is a poor career move. Bruce isn’t the most attacking or contemporary manager, and it remains to be seen whether or not he can get the best out of Swift and indeed this West Brom side. But recruiting Swift on a three-year deal shows the fresh ideals of the club, with West Brom looking to revert the old trend of almost buying promotion from the Championship, and instead building a team worthy of, not only promotion but of staying in the top flight.

West Brom have been linked with a number of other free agents in recent weeks too, including Blackburn Rovers duo Darragh Lenihan and Joe Rothwell as well as Millwall’s Jed Wallace, and seeing Swift join West Brom could peak their interests. The signing is a real statement of intent from the club. The timing of which is perfect as it gives West Brom a newfound attraction for the remainder of the summer window and, if Bruce can make a few more signings of the same stature, then the Baggies could be in for a quietly optimistic 2022/23 campaign, and a likewise future ahead.