Southampton have joined the race for Fulham target Ryan Fredericks, according to The Telegraph (via Hammers News).

The Cottagers are facing competition to re-sign their former defender back from West Ham United.

Fredericks, 29, is out of contract at the end of next month and is currently due to become a free agent.

A report by the Evening Standard last week suggested that the Cottagers were plotting a move to lure him to Craven Cottage.

Fulham face competition

Fulham will be lining up against Southampton next season following their promotion from the Championship.

Marco Silva’s side have a big summer ahead of them as they look to ensure they are competitive in the top flight.

Getting Fredericks on a free transfer would be a shrewd bit of business by the London club. He already knows the club, has experience of playing at the top level and will have a point if he leaves the Hammers.

The former Tottenham Hotspur and Bristol City man linked up with the Cottagers back in 2015 and went on to play 114 games for them in all competitions.

He played a key role in the club’s promotion from the second tier back in 2018 under Slavisa Jokanovic but left that summer for a new challenge at West Ham.

Fredericks hasn’t had regular game time at the London Stadium over recent years and will be seeking that with his next move.

Fulham want to bring him back but could now face competition from the Saints.