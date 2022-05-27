Everton have put Nottingham Forest’s Brennan Johnson at the top of their summer wishlist after securing Premier League safety, reports Mail Online.

Johnson, 21, has been one of the standout players in the 2021/22 Championship season.

The Welshman has scored 18 goals and assisted 10 more in his 48 total league appearances, playing a huge part in Forest’s route to the play-off final.

They face Huddersfield Town at Wembley on Sunday and Mail Online write that an Everton move for Johnson is largely dependent on the outcome of that game.

But Frank Lampard has put Johnson at the top of his summer wishlist after guiding his side to Premier League safety, with a fee of £20million being mentioned in the Mail’s report.

Spurs closing in…

Antonio Conte has money to spend at Tottenham Hotspur this summer, and some of that money could be spent on Johnson.

Spurs insider Alasdair Gold revealed earlier in the month that Conte is keen on a number of Championship players, including Forest duo Johnson and Djed Spence.

The London club have been linked with Johnson for a number of months now and it looks like the race to sign the Welshman could be a two-horsed one, between Everton and Spurs.

For Johnson, what the future holds for him remains to be seen. After the outcome of Sunday’s game, his summer plans will be more clear, with moves to both Everton and Spurs exciting opportunities.

Staying at Forest can’t be ruled out, but it looks like Forest will definitely have to secure promotion for that to happen.

Sunday’s game is a huge one for both Forest and Huddersfield Town, in what promises to be an enthralling clash between two top teams – the game kicks off at 4:30pm and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.