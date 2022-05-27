West Brom’s departing goalkeeper Sam Johnstone is closing in on a move to Premier League side Crystal Palace, the South London Press has reported.

West Brom confirmed earlier this week that shot-stopper Johnstone will be heading for pastures new this summer.

The 29-year-old will be departing on a free transfer amid continued links with the likes of Spurs, Newcastle United and West Ham. However, the South London Press has now said it is Crystal Palace who are closing in on a deal.

It is said that Johnstone is seen as the long-term successor for Spanish ‘keeper Vicente Guaita.

Though it remains to be seen if it is Palace who end up winning the race for the former Manchester United shot-stopper, Patrick Vieira would certainly be pleased with the acquisition given the rival interest in his services.

An end to the saga…

The speculation surrounding Johnstone’s future at West Brom has been present since the Baggies dropped out of the Premier League and down to the Championship last year.

A move failed to materialise in the summer and after dropping out of the side under Valerien Ismael in January, Johnstone broke back into the side under Steve Bruce.

However, Johnstone dropped out of the West Brom for the final five games of the season too. But now, after continued rumours, it finally seems as though the saga will be coming to a close.

West Brom’s goalkeeping situation

Heading into the summer it seems as though the number one shirt at The Hawthorns is very much up for grabs.

David Button assumed the starting role in Johnstone’s omission towards the end of the season, but promising shot-stoppers Josh Griffiths and Alex Palmer also present options in between the sticks.