Bradford City have signed Ryan East following his departure from Swindon Town, as announced by their official club website.

Bradford City have snapped up the midfielder on a two-year deal.

East, 23, has been released this summer and has swiftly found himself a new home in the Football League.

He has become the Bantams’ fifth signing of the summer already behind Harry Lewis, Matt Platt, Jamie Walker and Jake Young.

Latest Bradford City signing

Mark Hughes is gearing up for his first full season in charge at Valley Parade and is wasting no time as he looks to put his own stamp on the club.

East will give them more competition and depth in the middle of the park and could prove to be a shrewd signing on a free transfer in the long run.

He is a decent age, has the potential to grow and develop in the future and already has experience of playing in League Two.

The midfielder rose up through the academy at Reading and signed his first professional contract in 2016. However, he played just once for the Royals’ senior team before he was released last summer.

Swindon Town swooped to land him on a one-year deal and he made 23 appearances for the Wiltshire outfit in all competitions during this past term, 16 of which came in the league.

He helped them reach the play-offs under Ben Garner but the club decided not to extend his stay and he has now moved on for a new challenge up north.