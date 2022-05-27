A report from Planet Swans has revealed that Nottingham Forest could move for Swansea City striker Joel Piroe should they earn promotion from the Championship this weekend.

Nottingham Forest play Huddersfield Town in the Championship play-off final at Wembley on Sunday.

It’s the most anticipated game in Nottingham Forest’s recent history with a win able to deliver Forest to the Premier League for the first time in 25 years.

All or nothing…

There seems to be a lot riding on the outcome of Sunday’s game for Steve Cooper and his Forest side.

Lose, and they could see all of their key players move on in the summer. Win, and they could all stay.

And now, it’s been claimed that a win for Nottingham Forest could tempt them into making a summer move for Swans striker Piroe, who joined the Welsh club from PSV last summer and went on to score an impressive 22 goals in his maiden Championship season.

A report from Planet Swans has written:

“There is increasing rumours that the outcome of the game could play a distinctive part in the future of Joel Piroe as the speculation around his future increases. Several sources have already suggested that a Forest win could see them want to make a move for the striker to bolster their Premier League attack.”

Piroe has been linked with a move to Leicester City since Christmas. That move was recently played down however, but Piroe’s future remains up in the air with Swans boss Russell Martin recently revealing that the Dutchman’s representatives were unwilling to discuss new terms.

The 22-year-old would certainly fit the mould of Cooper’s Forest – he has all the attributes needed to be a prolific striker in English football, and he showed that last season.

He’s really mastered the technical side of his game, being able to finish with both feet as well as his head. He’s a hard-working striker too, and so it really seems like Piroe would be a great fit for Forest.

As for Swansea City, they might now be rooting for a Huddersfield Town win on Sunday, as losing their star striker would be a huge blow to their chances of a possible top-six, or top-half finish, going into next season.