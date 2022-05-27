Sunderland plan to hold contract talks with in-demand striker Ross Stewart this summer, as per a report by the Chronicle Live.

Sunderland are keen to tie down the attacker on a longer term deal amid interest from elsewhere.

Stewart, 25, has been a hit with the North East club since making the move down from Scotland back in January 2021.

His form has alerted the attention of Championship trio QPR, Middlesbrough and Sheffield United, as reported by The Mirror (26.05.21, pg, 62) as cited by the Sunderland Echo.

Sunderland situation

Sunderland are back in the second tier following their play-off final win over Wycombe Wanderers last weekend and have a big summer ahead as they prepare for Alex Neil’s first full campaign at the helm.

Keeping hold of Stewart would be a major boost going into next term and it will be interesting to see how he adapts to life in a higher division.

He signed for the Black Cats from Ross County and scored three goals in 13 games during his first few months at the club.

The Scotsman then really hit the ground running in this past campaign and fired 26 goals in all competitions to help his side finally get themselves out of League One.

Stewart still has another year left on his current contract so his side are under no financial pressure to sell him just yet.

With clubs like QPR, Boro and Sheffield United sniffing around though they will be eager to sort out his long-term future sooner rather than later.