Rangers have joined the multi-club race to sign departing Blackburn Rovers midfielder Joe Rothwell, says BBC reporter Ian Dennis.

Rothwell, 27, is set to leave Blackburn Rovers this summer after four years with the club.

The one-time Manchester United youngster has been a mainstay in the Rovers side for the entirety of his time at the club, with his best season arguably being his last.

In the 2021/22 Championship season, Rothwell scored three goals and assisted 10 more, helping Rovers claim an eventual 8th place finish.

But he and a number of other players are set to depart this summer. So far, a clutch of Championship teams have shown an interest in Rothwell including Nottingham Forest, Sheffield United and promotion winners Bournemouth and Fulham.

But now, BBC journalist Dennis has revealed on Twitter that Rangers are now in the running to sign Rothwell this summer:

Fulham are looking to rival Bournemouth’s efforts to sign Blackburn midfielder Joe Rothwell. #AFCB had a bid turned down in Jan. Rothwell is out of contract this summer.

Rangers and a host of Championship clubs are also understood to be interested in Rothwell. #FFC — Ian Dennis (@Iandennisbbc) May 26, 2022

Reports at the start of the week revealed that Nottingham Forest and Sheffield United are both set to make offers for Rothwell – expect Forest’s potential offer to wait until after this weekend though, with the club playing in the Championship play-off final on Sunday.

Tempting Rangers…

Rangers will be an attractive option for Rothwell should they have a genuine interest.

The club recently reached the Europa League final and so they’ll have European football to offer Rothwell next season.

Also, Rangers have something of a success story in John Lundstram, who left Sheffield United upon their relegation into the Championship to become a cult hero among Gers fans.

Rothwell might look at Lundstram and fancy some of the same, but with so many teams looking to sign him this summer, it’ll be difficult for any one club to land him.