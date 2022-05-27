Fulham have joined the race to sign Joe Rothwell following his Blackburn Rovers exit, according to a report by the Lancashire Telegraph.

Fulham are the latest club to be linked with a swoop for the midfielder this summer.

Rothwell, 27, sees his contract at Ewood Park officially expire at the end of next month and he will become available on a free transfer.

A another recent report by the Lancashire Telegraph claimed Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest are expected to make offers for him, whilst West Bromwich Albion have also been linked.

Fulham in the frame

Fulham are preparing for life back in the Premier League and they may hoping their top flight status will give them the edge in this transfer pursuit.

Rothwell hasn’t played at that level before but has proven himself in the Championship now.

He would give the Cottagers more competition and depth in the middle of the park and there wouldn’t be much risk involved in this potential deal on a free transfer.

The Mancunian joined Blackburn Rovers back in 2018 and has since established himself as a key player for the Lancashire outfit over recent years.

He made 161 appearances for the Ewood Park club in all competitions and chipped in with 11 goals and 18 assists.

Prior to his switch there, he previously had spells at Manchester United, Blackpool, Barnsley and Oxford United.

His availability has alerted the attention of a whole host of clubs including Sheffield United, Nottingham Forest and West Brom, with Fulham now entering the frame.