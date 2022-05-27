Hartlepool United and Barrow-linked Pete Wild has left his role as manager of FC Halifax Town, as announced by the non-league side.

The boss is leaving the Yorkshire club to pursue another opportunity in the game.

Wild, 38, is attracting interest from Hartlepool United as the League Two club continue their search for a replacement for Graeme Lee.

He has also been linked with Barrow, who last night posted a cryptic tweet in regards to their managerial vacancy which suggests an appointment is imminent (see tweet below):

Hartlepool United or Barrow?

Both clubs will be battling it out in League Two and would provide Wild with a project to sink his teeth into.

He is no stranger to managing in the Football League having previously been in charge of local side Oldham Athletic a few years ago.

The Lancastrian had a couple of caretaker stints in charge of the Latics before taking the full-time role for a couple of months.

He then dropped into the National League in 2019 and has had an impressive past couple of campaign with FC Halifax Town.

They reached the play-offs in this past term but were knocked out by Chesterfield last week.

He isn’t the only name to have been linked with the Hartlepool United vacancy. The Pools are said to have held talks with the experienced Simon Grayson and current Gateshead boss Mike Williamson.

Barrow, on the other hand, are reported to be keen on Bolton Wanderers coach Sam Hird too.