Nottingham Forest defender Sam Sanders has been offered a contract by York City, as detailed on the non-league sides’ retained list.

Nottingham Forest have a big decision to make on the youngster’s future at the club this summer.

Sanders, 20, sees his contract with the Championship promotion hopefuls expire at the end of next month.

He is currently due to become a free agent and his loan club from this past season are keen to snap him up on a permanent basis.

Nottingham Forest situation

Sanders has been on the books of the Reds for his whole career to date and has risen up through their academy ranks.

He is yet to make a senior appearance for Steve Cooper’s side but has been a regular for the club at various youth levels over the past few years.

The centre-back made 16 appearances for their U23s side in the last campaign in the Premier League 2.

Nottingham Forest then gave him the green light to head out the exit door on loan for the first time in his career back in February and he linked up with York City.

Sanders has been a hit with the Minstermen and has played 10 times for them in all competitions to help them gain promotion to the National League.

He has impressed former Football League boss John Askey and the ex-Shrewsbury Town and Port Vale man has now made an approach to lure him to the club on a full-time basis.