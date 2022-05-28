Although in recent years Coventry City are known for their fantastic free transfers, there has been times where they’ve had to splash the cash.

From their journey from the Championship to League Two and back, they’ve had their fair share of pricey signings.

Here we’ll have a look at the Sky Blues’ most expensive signings between 2010 and 2020, and what they’ve been doing since signing for the club.

5. Conor Chaplin

Although initially signed on loan, Conor Chaplin would make the permanent switch in January 2019 for £495,000.

Expectations were high for the then 21 -year-old as he was signed as the main striker at the time.

Although he would go on to score eight goals and become top scorer, a summer move to newly promoted Championship side Barnsley was next for the striker.

He now finds himself at Ipswich Town in League One.

4. Carl Baker

Prescot-born midfielder Carl Baker joined from Southport for a fee of £540,000 in January 2010.

The 27-year-old joined mid-way through the 2009-10 season after already scoring nine goals in the third tier.

Baker would go on to become a cult hero with the fans and stayed for four years, becoming the captain during his spell too.

In September 2014, the midfielder was released and signed for MK Dons in the same month.

Since then, Baker has won League Two with Portsmouth, played for ATK in India, made a short two month return to Coventry City and had two spells at Nuneaton Borough and a year at Brackley Town.

Now, the midfielder is a player-assistant manager at National League North club AFC Telford United.

3. Lukas Jutkiewicz

Just like Baker, Jutkiewicz signed for Coventry City for a fee of £540,000, however he came six months after.

The striker would spend two years at the club, scoring 18 goals in 67 appearances.

The Sky Blues lost him to Middlesbrough and he now plays for Birmingham City.

2. Matty Godden

Signing as Chaplin’s replacement, Matty Godden has more than proved his price tag the club paid.

The striker signed from Peterborough United in August 2019 for a fee of £734,000 and led the team to League One promotion, scoring 14 goals in 26 games.

He has since gone on to score 18 goals in 47 games in the Championship, more than proving his place in the Sky Blues squad.

1. Gustavo Hamer

Signing from Dutch club PEC Zwolle in July 2020 for a fee of £1,350,000, the Brazilian/Dutch midfielder has quickly become a fan favourite for Mark Robins’ side.

After an incredible debut season, Hamer kept that form up into the 2021-22 campaign and was voted Player of the Year.