Wigan Athletic have extended James McClean’s contract by 12 months, as revealed in their retained list.

The Latics have exercised their option on the winger’s deal.

McClean, 33, re-joined Wigan last summer for an undisclosed fee from Stoke City, where he was training with the reserves after falling out of favour at the club.

It came as a surprise to some when McClean dropped down to League One but he stated:

“The only reason I entertained coming to League One was solely for Wigan.”

McClean certainly went on to show that he possesses to much quality to play in League One through managing 16 goal contributions in 33 games whilst playing on both the left wing and left wing-back. The Republic of Ireland international also featured in the 2021/22 League One Team of the Season.

Never in doubt…

Most fans were expecting this deal in McClean’s contract to be exercised, the 33-year-old has played such a vital part in the Latics’ title winning season last time round and he’s seemingly been getting fitter as the years go by. It would have been a huge shock to see McClean leave and move elsewhere.

McClean has been thriving in the left wing-back role since Leam Richardson changed the system up around Christmas time. His work-rate and physicality make him defensively strong whilst his athleticism and ruthlessness make him effective in attack.

In McClean’s last stint in the Championship, his game time was rather staggered at Stoke but now he’s got another chance to prove himself in the division at a club he has much more affiliation to.