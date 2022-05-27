According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano (see tweet below), Premier League duo Manchester United and Crystal Palace have Derby County’s Malcolm Ebiowei in their sights.

Manchester United and Crystal Palace are keeping taps on Derby County's Malcolm Ebiowei, talented striker born in 2003. Monaco and Vitesse also interested – he has Dutch passport ⭐️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #transfers Steve McClaren leaving Derby to join Man United could be a factor – no decision yet. pic.twitter.com/5yHs1RTLxL — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 26, 2022

Derby County suffered what was an expected relegation from the Championship this season. This came after a 21-point deduction for falling into administration.

Dropping into League One means that clubs higher up the football pyramid will be circling and looking at the Rams’ highly regarded youngsters.

Ebiowei is one of those and Romano says that the youngster is being tracked by Manchester United and Crystal Palace.

Ebiowei a shining light in a dull season for Derby County

Derby County went down fighting and battled bravely against the drop. However, it wasn’t to be and they eventually succumbed to relegation out of The Championship.

18-year-old Ebiowei was one of the Rams players who shone in the games that he featured in.

He was promoted to the first-team squad after scoring seven goals in seven appearances for the U18s.

He took the big leap up in his stride and scored one goal and laid on two assists in his 16 Championship appearances.

His potential and prowess hasn’t gone unnoticed and that can be gauged by the level of sides Romano says are taking interest in him.

Thoughts?

It’s going to be a difficult time for Derby County is this summer. This will be especially so if players like Ebiowei are being eyed up by Premier League sides.

With the position they are in, Wayne Rooney’s side would be torn between resisting top flight overtures for him or cashing in.

Yes, they would likely be able to offer him first-team football. However, the lure of approaches from the likes of Manchester United would be hard to resist.

It remains to be seen whether Manchester United, Crytal Palace or any other Premier League side will make a more concrete approach.

If they do take the plunge, they will be getting a young player with bags of potential and plenty of room for development and improvement.