As per FourFourTwo, Huddersfield Town boss Carlos Corberan has provided details of the advice he’s had from ex-Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa.

Corberan was in charge of the U23s at Elland Road and was kept on in that position by Bielsa when the Argentine took over as first-team boss.

He left the Whites to be appointed as Huddersfield Town’s Head Coach back in July 2020.

After a rocky first season in charge, this term has been a total contrast. The Spaniard has the Terriers on the brink of Premier League promotion.

Ahead of them is a one-game shootout against a very dangerous Nottingham Forest side.

Corberan turns to El Loco for advice

Leaning on a favourable relationship, Corberan revealed the extent of the help that Bielsa has provided ahead of the Forest game.

On this, he has said: “The best advice that he gave me is to have analysed the (Forest) team with me over the past few weeks.”

Bielsa, who is christened ‘El Loco’, is known and revered across football for the depth and exacting nature of his analysis.

Corberan went on to play down his interactions with him adding: “It’s true in some moments we talk about the team, how we see things, the players, the levels. That’s all, but it’s a lot.”

Thoughts?

Corberan was highly thought of by Bielsa during the time they shared at Leeds United.

It was a surprise when he moved up the M62 and he took a similar brand of football with him to the John Smith’s Stadium.

It was a brand of football that didn’t come off for him in his first season with the Terriers but that has all changed in this campaign.

Backed by a flowing brand of football, Corberan saw his Huddersfield Town side finish 3rd in the table.

Now they face one final hurdle against Steve Cooper’s Nottingham Forest side with the glory of the top flight awaiting the victor.

A little help from Bielsa could go a long way but the result of that will be seen on Sunday next.