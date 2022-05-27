According to respected local journalist Paul Kendrick (tweet – below), Wigan Athletic have offered a new deal to defender Luke Robinson.

Luke Robinson has also been offered new terms… #wafc — Paul Kendrick (@PKendrickWIG) May 26, 2022

Wigan Athletic bounced back from relegation two seasons ago and from the depths of administration to gain promotion back to the Championship as League One champions.

Promotion to English football’s second-tier competition means that the Latics will need to restructure. It appears that one of those steps is to reward young defender Robinson with the offer of a new deal.

Luke Robinson – a reward for rated youngster

Wigan Athletic’s offer of new terms for Robinson comes after his bit-part season for the Latics.

During their successful promotion campaign, the 20-year-old only made one League One appearance. He played 56 minutes against Rotherham United in mid-August.

That appearance was one of ten games he featured in across all competitions as he racked up just 507 minutes of action.

Last terms’s appearances are a small part of the larger mosaic, with Robinson playing 25 times for the Lancashire club in League One in the 2020/21 season.

Thoughts?

Wigan Athletic are obviously gearing up for a fair crack of the whip in the Championship. That reorganisation will be a priority.

Aside from the importance of that is the need to keep a firm hold of talented youngsters at the club. This comes especially after administration saw many such young players sold to balance the books.

The fact that they have offered Robinson a new deal based on such limited game time last season would tend to indicate that the Latics see his potential.

It remains to be seen whether the youngster is ready to put pen-to-paper and extend his time at the DW Stadium.