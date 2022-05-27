Hull City have made offers for Hatayspor duo Saba Lobjanidze and Ayoub El Kaabi, according to a report by Turkish news outlet Ajansspor.

Hull City are owned by Turkish businessman Acun Ilicali who took over the East Yorkshire club in a £30million deal in January.

He’s already brought in a number of players as well as installing Shota Arveladze as the manager.

Now it appears that the Tigers are going back to his native Turkey in order to land Georgian winger Lobjanidze and Moroccan striker El Kaabi.

Tigers move for Turkey-based duo confirmed

The pair featured heavily for Hatayspor last season in the Turkish Super Lig in a campaign where they finished in mid-table.

Wing star Lobjanidze made 37 appearances that returned eight goals and eight assists. Centre-forward El Kaabi made 32 appearances and scored an impressive 18 goals.

Thoughts?

Hull City’s 2021/22 season was disappointing; the East Yorkshire side finished 19th in the Championship table.

Ilicali will be looking for the Tigers to bear their claws and show much more fight next time around.

Bringing in a goalscoring striker like El Kaabi and a dual-threat winger such as Lobjanidze would make perfect sense.

Hull City need a sharper, keener cutting edge and, in landing Hatayspor duo Saba Lobjanidze and Ayoub El Kaabi, they would be getting that in spades.

They are in need of some attacking reinforcements, especially with Tom Eaves leaving the club this summer and Marcus Forss going back to his parent club Brentford following the expiration of his loan deal. Striker Josh Magennis was also sold to Wigan Athletic back in January.