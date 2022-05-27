Mansfield Town travel to Wembley to face Port Vale in the League Two play-off final tomorrow afternoon.

The Stags have sealed their place in the final, edging past Northampton Town in the semi-final to put themselves one step closer to promotion into the third tier. The East Midlands team have been solid defensively in recent matches, conceding just five goals in their previous five league fixtures.

Despite ending the season on a poor run of form, Port Vale were able to confirm a place in the final after beating Swindon Town in a tightly contested penalty shootout.

Mansfield Town team news

Veteran Stephen Quinn could be questionable after playing with a hip injury for several weeks. Matty Longstaff, George Maris and Jamie Murphy could both be set to return to the side after being rested due to exhaustion during the second leg v Northampton Town.

Farrend Rawson continues to be unavailable, sustaining a head injury against Tranmere Rovers in March.

Predicted XI

Bishop (GK)

McLaughlin

Perch

Hawkins

Hewitt

Lapslie

Longstaff

O’Toole

Bowery

Oates

Akins

The Stags could be rewarded with a much-deserved promotion in this fixture after a hard-fought campaign full of tenacious and resilient performances. Clough’s side is a perfect mix of young talent and experienced veterans which will surely be a contributing factor to why they are in the position that they are in.

The return of Longstaff and Maris could prove crucial for Mansfield Town as they face a Port Vale side who should not be underestimated.

Tomorrow’s match kicks off at 16:00 and will be be televised on Sky Sports Main Event.